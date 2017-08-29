Waka Flocka To DJs & Producers: ‘Stick To Your F*cking Profession’

Waka Flocka isn’t here for the recent wave of producers and DJs who’ve been putting out albums. According to Waka, albums should come from artists…and artists only.

Tammy Rivera‘s hunky hubby hit up Instagram Live with his thoughts, saying “Is it me or, goddamn, when a DJ or a producer get famous, they wanna drop an album. ” A frustrated Waka remarked, “N*gga, you’re not a rapper, you’re not an artist. Stick to your fucking profession, man. F*ck!”

There’s no word on who set Waka off, but DJ Khaled has been particularly successful in the way of putting out compilation projects. His most recent album, Grateful, debuted at number one and went certified platinum in two months. His Grateful single “I’m the One” featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Chance the Rapper, also debuted at number one and, by way of her Grateful cut “Wild Thoughts” featuring Bryson Tiller, Rihanna ended the longest streak of no women charting the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch Waka relay his message in the clip above and let us know what you think about the DJ Khaleds and Metro Boomins of the world dropping albums.