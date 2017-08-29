The Emotional Trailer For TV One’s ‘Bobbi Kristina’ Movie Is Here

TV One released the highly anticipated trailer for their TV film Bobbi Kristina.tackles the role of the late great Whitney Houston while Stuck in the Middle actress Joy Rovaris channels Bobbi Kristina in the made for TV biopic. Vivica A. Fox stars as Pat Houston and Nadji Jeter will take on the role of Bobbi K’s controversial ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon.

The emotional teaser chronicles Bobbi K’s upbringing in the shadows of her megastar mother and troubled relationship with Nick Gordon following Houston’s death.

Bobbi Kristina died in 2015 after being comatose for six months after she was found unresponsive in her bathtub. Nick Gordon wasand ordered to pay $36 million to the Houston family.

The Bobbi Kristina Story airs Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. on TV One

RELATED STORIES:

Bobby Brown Celebrates Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina On Her Birthday

Nick Gordon Ordered To Pay $36 Million In Bobbi Kristina Brown Wrongful Death Suit

Also On 93.9 WKYS: