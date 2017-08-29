Melania Trump Is Getting Dragged For Wearing Stilettos To Visit Hurricane Harvey Disaster Victims

The new first family in the White House just can’t seem to get anything right.
Not only is Donald Trump screwing up whatever he can get his hands on, but his wife Melania is also slacking on her duties as FLOTUS. On Tuesday, the former model joined her President husband to visit Houston, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and was dressed casually chic, as if she was getting ready to rip the runway.
I want to know if they're really going to #Texas! Because #melaniatrump has on heels 😒 #WomenEmpowerment #blogger #Lifestyle #lifestyleblogger #feminism #feminist #FashionBlogger #Fashion #WorldNews #WorldEntertainment #foodmeetsfashion #FashionMeetsFood #womenunited #purpose #stylist #womenwholead #support #networking #MelaninInTheCity #LifeCoach #CareerCoach #HelpingOthers #Motivation #WomenUnited #NoExcuses
She rocked black, stiletto pumps while the Donald donned a pair of Khaki pants. Of course the Internet went in on Melania’s choice of footwear and dragged FLOTUS to filth:
Although Melania changed clothes before she landed in Houston, pictures are worth a thousand words and an image of her wearing high heels during the wake of a natural disaster speaks volumes.
Stay woke.