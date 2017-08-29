Did Dwayne Johnson Just Shade Kevin Hart For Calling Out Celebs To Donate Money For Hurricane Harvey Relief?

is adding his name to the list of celebrities donating to Hurricane Harvey relief. He accepted‘s challenge for celebrities to donate and now Johnson is on board to shell out $25k to The Red Cross.

Despite Johnson’s generosity, he did seem to make a point to not call out celebrities by name. Unlike Hart, who’s already donated $50k to relief efforts, and asked Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Justin Timberlake to donate. Johnson says he already knows what it’s like to experience a hurricane, having survived Hurricane Andrew back in 1992, and he trusts celebrities will have the awareness to donate. “You guys already know what to do in terms of donating money,” he said and stressed he would not call out his “celebrity friends.” Was that a dig to Kevin? Nonetheless, The Rock did encourage his fans and followers to dish out some of their cash to the hurricane relief.

Looks like the former wrestler isn’t about putting people on the spot, especially when he know they have major coins. Watch the video below:

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger – so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey.

