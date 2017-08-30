Here’s Who R. Kelly Blames For Memphis Show Being Canceled

Out of all the accusations that have come against R. Kelly over the years, the singer has yet to take responsibly for any of them — even the minor things.

On Tuesday, the controversial singer pointed the finger at someone else (again) after his concert in Memphis was canceled. According to reports, the southern leg of the controversial singer’s After Party tour came to a halt when the final show, set to be played in Memphis, was canceled by the promoter due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Kells wanted to make it clear to fans that the cancellation was out of his hands and took to Twitter to defend himself. He tweeted out his statement, which read, “The decision to cancel the show was by the promoter, in breach of their agreement and out of Mr. Kelly’s control. He’s sorry his Memphis fans are disappointed and will do his best to make it up to them soon. As always, he thanks all of his fans for their support.”

STATEMENT BY R KELLY REGARDING MEMPHIS CONCERT CANCELLATION pic.twitter.com/BkAY7InJS5 — R. Kelly (@rkelly) August 28, 2017

The Memphis concert marks the fifth R. Kelly show that was canceled in recent weeks. August tour dates in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Dallas and Los Angeles were nixed, reportedly due to low ticket sales. This all happened after news broke that Kells is allegedly the mastermind behind an abusive sex cult at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago.

R. Kelly shouldn’t be too surprised that people aren’t buying his lies or tickets.