Stacey Dash Backpedals On Calling Maxine Waters A ‘Buffoon’

really screwed up when s he called California Rep.a “buffoon.” The Clueless actress made the comments following Waters’ award acceptance speech at Black Girls Rock. Dash tweeted, “This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 mins.”

Following Dash’s comments, she got dragged across the Twitter streets. However, Dash seemed to mock the backlash she was getting and suggested if she was to take back any name calling, should would take away Maxine Water’s title of “Warrior of Truth.”

Ok. I digress. I should not name call. She's NOT A WARRIOR OF TRUTH. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) August 24, 2017

Well, now in a turn of events, Dash says it was not her that made the original tweet calling Waters a buffoon.

Then who could it be? A hacker? The “Kremlin Klan”? Bill O’Reily back from “vacation?

No. According to Dash, it was her intern.

Let me clarify that an intern wrongly used "buffoon" in a recent tweet on @RepMaxineWaters . I don't need to be disrespectful to disagree. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) August 25, 2017

Hmm, so your intern took the time to log into your Twitter account, search for the BET.com link and craft the word “buffoon” into their sentencing? Also, you have an intern? Is life that busy for Dash now that she’s no longer at Fox News? And does this intern feel so empowered that they make tweets without check with their boss?

Okay, Stacey.

Maxine Waters has yet to respond to Dash’s tweets — probably because she has bigger fish to fry, like trying to save our country.

