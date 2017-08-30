Blame It On The Alcohol? Kanye West’s Insurer Claps Back With A Countersuit Over Tour Cancellation

Looks like it will be a hard fight forto see any money for canceling last year’s Saint Pablo Tour.

It was reported earlier this month that the rapper’s touring company was suing insurance company Lloyd’s of London for $10 million. The lawsuit said that Kanye’s company had a policy with Lloyd’s that covered tour cancellations or non-appearance fees. Kanye canceled his Saint Pablo Tour in November of last year after reportedly having a breakdown and spending eight days in the UCLA Medical Center. Lloyd’s reportedly argued they aren’t trying to cover Yeezy’s cancellation because they suspect marijuana or alcohol played a part in his breakdown.

Now, Lloyd’s has officially clapped back with a counter lawsuit against Kanye’s Very Good Touring. According to TMZ, they say Kanye refused to provide information they needed to determine if they were required to cover his tour cancellation. Lloyd’s doesn’t state specifically in their docs that they believe Kanye was on drugs or alcohol, however, they do say he triggered a policy exclusion that refers to substance use.

Kanye’s attorney, Howard King, responded to the countersuit by saying it’s “the same generic response Lloyd’s files when they don’t want to honor a legitimate claim but can’t find a factual basis to deny the claim.”

We’ll keep you posted as more info surfaces.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: