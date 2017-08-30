Tony Toni Tone’s Dwayne Wiggins Cool With “Whatever You Need” Being Attributed To Meek Mill [EXCLUSIVE]

R&B legends, Tony Toni Tone will be performing live along with Bobby Brown and Avant in Petersburg next month.
The talented crooners are headed to VSU’s Multi-Purpose Center on Friday, September 15. The show — that kicks off at 7:30 PM — undoubtedly features three of the hottest acts in R&B music of all time.
Tony Toni Tone’s Dwayne Wiggins recently called in to chat with Kels.
The devastation brought about by Hurricane Harvey has been the focal point of American society for the past few days. Wiggins spoke candidly about his connection to the people of Houston.
With over 30 years in the industry, the significance of working with the legendary Bobby Brown is not lost on Wiggins. He regards it as a “beautiful thing.”
Since the early eighties, Tony Toni Tone has been celebrated for their individuality. With their timeless catalog of music, it comes as no surprise that contemporary artists would choose to sample their work.
So, how does Wiggins feel when a classic Tony Toni Tone work is mistakenly attributed to younger artists like Meek Mill?
Find out that and more in Kels interview with Dwayne Wiggins above!
