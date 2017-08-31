If Donald Trump Is President Why Can’t We Have A Fugees Reunion? [The Fam Exclusive]

Great question ain’t it?

Rapper and humanitarian Pras Michel stopped by The Fam In the Morning to give us an update on some of the new music that he is creating. However, the music took a backseat to politics and how Donald Trump should be a great thing for the black community. With all of that said, is it possible for Pras, Wyclef Jean & Lauryn Hill to get together for a Fugees reunion?

If Trump is President, anything’s possible!