Cop Tells Driver ‘Remember We Only Kill Black People’ [VIDEO]

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cop Tells Driver ‘Remember We Only Kill Black People’ [VIDEO]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

What in the racism is going on in Cobb County Georgia?!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cobb County Police Lieutenant Gregg Abbott has been put on administrative leave after dash cam video was released of a July 2016 routine traffic stop where he told a woman that she didn’t have to be scared because “we only shoot black people.”

The woman was apparently scared to move her hands because of the police brutality that she has seen in the press.   But Lt. Abbott had some choice words to console her concerns.  Lt. Abbott’s exact words were, “But you’re not black. Remember, we only shoot black people, Yeah. We only kill black people, right? All the videos you’ve seen, have you seen the black people get killed?”

Watch for yourself


Lt. Abbott is a 28 year veteran of Cobb County police and will remain on administrative leave while a full investigation is being conducted.


40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

4 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading Cop Tells Driver ‘Remember We Only Kill Black People’ [VIDEO]

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos