Cop Tells Driver ‘Remember We Only Kill Black People’ [VIDEO]

What in the racism is going on in Cobb County Georgia?!

Cobb County Police Lieutenant Gregg Abbott has been put on administrative leave after dash cam video was released of a July 2016 routine traffic stop where he told a woman that she didn’t have to be scared because “we only shoot black people.”

The woman was apparently scared to move her hands because of the police brutality that she has seen in the press. But Lt. Abbott had some choice words to console her concerns. Lt. Abbott’s exact words were, “But you’re not black. Remember, we only shoot black people, Yeah. We only kill black people, right? All the videos you’ve seen, have you seen the black people get killed?”

Watch for yourself

Lt. Abbott is a 28 year veteran of Cobb County police and will remain on administrative leave while a full investigation is being conducted.

