Will Smith Introduced Jada Pinkett To The ‘Grapefruit’ Technique

If you’ve seen Girls Trip, which we hope by now, you are well aware of the “grapefruit” technique made popular by sexpert. The unforgettable scene in the film left many women headed to the grocery store searching for the fruit and going down on their partners like never before.

However, the technique isn’t a new one. Jada Pinkett Smith revealed in a recent interview that her hubby Will Smith, introduced it to her 10 years ago.

“That’s one of my favorite scenes,” Jada said in an interview with Sunrise. “But you know, that technique’s been around for a while! It’s been around for a minute. Will was the first one to tell me about it years ago — 10 years ago! I was like, ‘Are you trying to tell me something?’”

Aha! So that’s the secret to their long-lasting marriage.

Girls Trip has gone on to gross over $100 million at the box office making it a certified success. Gotta love Black women.

