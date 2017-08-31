Watch Lil Uzi Vert Go Toe-To-Toe With A 12-Year-Old In A Boxing Match

You might want to think twice if you’re thinking about coming for— you might catch them hands.

The rapper proved this in a video of him boxing. Granted, he’s sparring with a 12-year-old, but it’s clear through the video that Uzi knows how to dodge and swing. He unleashed his fury on young rapper Matt Ox. Sources close to the situation told TMZ it was a playful match. Apparently, Uzi likes to box in between recording sessions and Matt happened to be brave enough to take on the 23-year-old Uzi.

Uzi is currently coming off the high of his just released album Luv Is Rage 2, which is expected to hit big on the Billboard charts. The album was released last Friday and is a sequel to Uzi’s breakthrough mixtape Luv Is Rage (2015). You can watch Uzi unleash his rage on a 12-year-old here.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: