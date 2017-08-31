California Mayor Resigns After Inflammatory Comments About Black Lives Matter And Transgender People

On Sunday, Jeff Wieler, the Mayor of Piedmont, a small suburban city in California, stepped down after he received backlash for comments he made on Facebook about Black Lives Matter, Democrats and transgender people.

Wieler’s Facebook posts included statements like “Black Lives Matter encourages cop killing,” “Democrats are the plantation slave masters of today,” and “Transgenders are mentally ill.”

He has since apologized for his comments, saying they were “inappropriate,” especially when the “country is going through a very difficult period.” He continued, “We have a president who has coarsened the national dialogue and made many people feel insulted. No matter what you think of his policies and programs, this is a reality that I and many other Republicans are coming to acknowledge.”

Wieler’s mayoral position doesn’t hold a lot of power and is mostly symbolic. He was chosen by the city council and none of the council members or the mayor is paid. He mostly represents the city at public events.

“I apologize deeply for the pain I’ve caused,” Wieler said. “Going forward, I will restrict my Facebook posts to pictures of our pets and vacation pictures.”

Whatever. To quote Maya Angelou, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

