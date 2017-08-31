Houston Musician & Pastor Plays Piano In Flooded Home [Video]

What An Amazing Show Of Faith

Bro. J.R.
Musician and pastor, Aric Harding, found his home in Friendswood, Texas flooded after returning to fetch some of his children’s belongings on Tuesday (August 29). To show his son that the family’s piano still worked, Harding sat down in the knee-deep water to play a few chords as a friend of the family, Greg Aylor, recorded the moment. The footage was later shared by Harding on his Instagram account on Wednesday (August 30) along with a note saying, “what we used to have going as a city is gone.” Friendswood is part of the Houston metropolitan area where thousands of homes were damaged by severe flooding in the aftermath of hurricane Harvey.

