The Only Guide You’ll Need For The Made In America Festival This Weekend

Festival season is coming to an end, but not before one last hoorah and what better way to bid adieu to summer than with J. Cole, Solange and Jay Z.

The annual Made In America festival brings out the brightest and best talent each year to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. Like other festivals, it’s a time to show your individuality through fashion or to lay low and slay with a casual cool. Here are a few things you must-have this year in order to get through the two-day event.

Who’s Performing

If this is your first time at Made In America, be prepared to shift around from stage to stage while holding on tight to your beer. There are five different stages where performances will be happening simultaneously. To better plan for your favorite artist, who may be overlapping with your other favorite artist, you should take a look at the schedule and decide beforehand, where to park your blanket.

Saturday

Start with Sampha, who’ll be hitting the Rocky Stage at 4:15 pm. You can stay and watch Migos perform at 5:45 pm or scramble over to the Liberty Stage to watch Cardi B at 5:00 pm. You may want to sneak away and catch A Boogie With The Hoodie on the Tidal Stage at 6:35pm, but you’ll be cutting it close because you need to make it back to the Rocky Stage at 7:30 for a Seat At The Table with Solange followed by J. Cole at 8:40 pm.

Sunday

We recommend getting to the Rocky Stage early on Sunday Pusha T’s set starts at 4:15 pm, so you might as well mark claim your spot and hold out through the Little Dragon and The Chainsmokers performances. Because, let’s be clear we all came to see the Jigga man, who goes on at 9:15 pm.

What To Bring

A magic carpet. Just kidding. But you’ll need a blanket or two for a place to camp out while you wait for each performer to hit the stage.

A portable charger. Because it didn’t happen if it’s not on the gram. Don’t be caught out there with a dead phone.

We’re not telling you to bring any outside beverages because it is prohibited. Not allowed. And breaking the rules. However…nah nevermind.

It’s supposed to rain all weekend, but we wouldn’t recommend being the person who puts up an umbrella in the middle of 4:44 so bring a poncho.

What To Wear

Rain Poncho

Unfortunately it may rain this year, but it doesn’t mean that should stop your fly. Make sure to have a poncho because hoisting up an umbrella in the middle of Jay Z’s set is a definite no-no. You can opt for a high fashion poncho, or your run-of the mill one from your local drug store. Either way, you’ll be dry and comfortable, which is the most important since you’ll be in the elements for most of the day.

Our picks:

Crystal Line Clear Jacket – Dolls Kill- $136

Transparent Nylon Jacket – Forever 21 – $15.99

Newport Raingear Emergency Poncho – CVS – $3.19

Backpack

Throw all of your trinkets into a book bag. It helps keep everything together in the sea of over 70,000 + who are expected to attend the festival. Make sure you also pick one that has different compartments for your personal belongings like your phone, wallet and your make-up.

Our picks:

Mi-Pac Silver Mirror Mini Classic Bookbag – Asos- $53

Roewen – Aldo – $41.98

Charlotte Zip Detail Mini Rucksack – Boohoo – $14

Comfortable Kicks

Whether you rock Keds or Adidas, make sure that whatever shoe you choose is flat and comfortable. We would warn against rocking the latest pair of Jordan’s as it can get really dusty in these Philly festival streets. But if you don’t mind, be our guest!

Our picks:

Superstar Shoes – Adidas – $80

Old Skool – Vans – $60

Women’s Lunea Canvas Sneakers – Target – $16.99

Shades

A great pair of sunglasses should never be underestimated. Glasses can boost any outfit from a 1 to a 10 and just make photo ops look fly. Grab you a pair so that you can throw all the shade you want behind a cool pair of lenses.

Our picks:

Oversized Cateye Sunglasses – Forever 21 – $7.99

Retro Metal Trim Sunglasses – Charlotte Russe – $3.49

Monki Metal Cateye Sunglasses – ASOS – $16

T-shirt/Tanks

Don’t knock a good top. But festival attire allows some creativity on what you can wear. With shirts you can even rock them as a dress if you’re feeling like taking an even bigger fashion risk.

Our picks:

Black ACDC Dip Dyed Washed Cropped T-shirt – Misguided – $18.00

Axanna Knit Bodysuit – Fashion Nova – $19.99

Rosy Cheeks Tee – $24.99

As always, be safe. Drink responsibly and turn up!

