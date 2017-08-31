What’s Next For David Clarke? The Trump Administration, Twitter Says

Bruce C.T. Wright

There was no reason given for the abrupt resignation of now-former Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. on Thursday, but that’s precisely what either excited or scared some Twitter users upon hearing the news.

While the staunch supporter of President Donald Trump was likely under immense pressure in part because of the deaths of four people — including a baby — in his jail, some people tweeted that Clarke may be headed for a leading role with the federal government.

Sheriff David Clarke of Milwaukee has resigned. Does this mean he's joining the Trump administration? He will still be a key figure! #MAGA — #PresidentTrump 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DonaldUS2016) August 31, 2017

The one-sentence letter of resignation offered no hint of what would be next for the man who once called Black Lives Matter a “hateful ideology,” but it can’t be ignored that Trump once considered Clarke for a role working at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Specifically, the president was eyeing a position for Clarke as the secretary at DHS’s Office of Partnership and Engagement, where he would have worked with state and local law enforcement.

Shortly after the news of his resignation broke, sentiments of both glee and fear filled Twitter timelines as “David Clarke” became a top trending topic.

Oh, God. David Clarke isn't getting a gig in the Trump regime, is he? — Lisa (@Litzz11) August 31, 2017

Hope he's moving to the Trump administration. Good man. BREAKING – David Clarke Resigns as Milwaukee County Sheriff https://t.co/zR5zLcJAnP — Michael Johnston (@skiyryder) August 31, 2017

David Clarke resigning. What's about to hit the news that's panicking him? Or is he taking a Trump gig? — This Week in America (@ThisWeekAmerica) August 31, 2017

Sheriff David Clarke just resigned with no reason given in letter- it looks like he's going to work in Trump Administration!! — nick price (@nickprice91) August 31, 2017

@TheBeatWithAri David Clarke has resigned as Milwaukee County Sheriff…could Trump REALLY be thinking about installing Clarke to head DHS? — Nonny (@bethferguson748) August 31, 2017

Resigned for a possible Trump appointment? David Clarke pic.twitter.com/JEEgLuQQuK — Dennis Falsetti (@DennisFalsetti) August 31, 2017

Clarke’s potential move to move DHS – or any other federal agency or Cabinet position — would seem to make sense to the current administration, which is led by a man who once said he would be the “law and order president.” But if he were to join Team Trump in an official capacity, he would bring a considerable amount of baggage to an already scandal-laden White House.

In May, a grand jury recommended criminal charges against his staff over the four deaths in April 2016, which resulted in two federal lawsuits filed against Clarke, according to Mother Jones. Clarke also delighted at Baltimore police officers’ acquittals in the mysterious police custody death of Freddie Gray, who was arrested in part for being in possession of a knife.

But as Trump showed just last week when he pardoned controversial Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who defied court orders to stop racially profiling local residents, legal problems will not deter the president from reaching out to help his allies.

SOURCE: Huff Post, Mother Jones, International Business Times

