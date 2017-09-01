Tyler Perry Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Harvey Relief, Defends Joel Osteen

donated $1 million dollars to the, including $250,000 to Joel Osteen’s church and another $250,000 to Beyonce’s pastor’s church.

Perry posted a video defending Osteen in the wake of allegations the mega church owner closed his doors to evacuees during the devastating aftermaths of Hurricane Harvey.

“I know that there’s been some controversy about Joel Osteen and him not opening the doors of the church,” Perry said. “Joel and Victoria are amazing people — there’s no way that they would lock people out of the church or not let people seek shelter. There were some safety concerns, and I spoke to them on the phone, and it all made perfect sense to me. So, before you just run and judge someone real quick, you need to know the whole circumstances.”

Safety concerns? When people are drowning in the streets? OK. Jay Z voice.

