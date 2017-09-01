Thank Us Later: 6 Performers You Need To Peep At Made In America

It’s that time of year again, Made In America 2017 is about to kick off this weekend, September 2nd & 3rd, and just like years past, the lineup is FULL of musical talent across multiply genres, with Jay Z himself headlining Sunday, and J Cole shutting the show down Saturday night.

Of course, each year, the headliners like Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Kanye West brought out the masses, but each year the side stages like “Skate, Tidal, Rocky” and others bring out some pretty amazing talent, and below are 6 artists that while waiting to see Migos, Cardi B, and PNB Rock, be sure you make it out to see these 10 up-and-coming artists who albring something diffrent to the state in their own right!

Rapsody

Lyrics live, and Rapsody is doing her part in keeping that lineage alive. Signed to 9th Wonder/Jamala Records, the 29-year-old North Carolina MC has been making noise the past few years, but it seems she is finally getting the recognition she deserves, and can’t wait to hear what she has next.

Get To Know: “Rapsody got a huge look in March 2015 when she was featured as (arguably) the only guest verse on Kendrick Lamar’s masterpiece LP To Pimp a Butterfly. The verse she gave to K-Dot on “Complexion” is a perfect introduction to the world, showcasing Rapsody’s wordplay, intricate rhyming, and deep sense of social responsibility. She is signed independently to 9th Wonder.”

“Let me talk my Stu Scott, ‘scuse me on my 2Pac” Rapsody “Complexion”

3 Must Listens: “The Pain”, “Tina Turner”, “Lonely Thoughts” ft. Chance The Rapper & Big K.R.I.T

Nick Grant

Since his debut with ’88, Nick Grant has consistently delivered that vintage hip-hop feel, while still remaining true to himself and today’s music scene. Nick’s had a great run these last 2 years, with the release of Return Of The Cool, and touring all summer at various festivals and with Ab-Soul. He’s gearing up for another release very soon, and we hope we get some exclusives before he hits that stage!

Get To Know: “Channeling the spirits of his hip-hop forebears, Walterboro, South Carolina rapper Nick Grant carried the old school into the 2010s with his gift for storytelling and tight delivery. Inspired by Biggie Smalls, 2Pac, OutKast, Jay-Z, Rakim, and Nas, Backed by Grand Hustle Records, his 2016 mixtape ’88 (Culture Republic) featured his dense bars and classic jazz and R&B samples, as well as guest appearances by Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T., and BJ the Chicago Kid. Later that year, he released a four-song EP inspired by Solange’s critically acclaimed album, which he called A Seat at the Table Plus One. In early 2017, Grant issued his official debut full-length, Return of the Cool.”

“Can’t rush beauty I’ll just wait till you’ll get ready,She say be Sincere, Just think Nas in Belly” Nick Grant “Contradiction”

3 Must Listens: “Luxury Vintage Rap”, “The Jungle”, “Bouncin”

UGLY GOD

Now, compared to the first two artists mentioned, UGLY GOD’s rise to fame as been quick with a rapid social media following of well over 2 million people. From his video’s putting lizards on his nose, to taking pictures with fans with his pants down, this care free 20-year-old has taken the internet by storm, and even helped land him a spot on this years XXL Freshman cover. You may have heard his smash hit “Water”, which made Billboard’s Spotify Velocity and Spotify Viral 50 Charts, along with his current mixtape “The Booty Tape”, climbing Top 30 on the Billboard 200.

If you want fun, energy, and the unexpected, then make sure you catch UGLY GOD’s set on Saturday!

Get To Know: “Lyrically crude and rhythmically sluggish, Ugly God is a rapper and producer who broke out during the latter half of the 2010s. Born in Indiana, he has lived in other areas of the Midwest, as well as the South, including Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi and dropped out, subsequently forming the Little Dick Clique and releasing material — such as “Booty from a Distance” and “I Beat My Meat” — through a SoundCloud page. In 2016, one of the more successful tracks, “Water,” was picked up for release by major-label Asylum. By the end of the year, the single made Billboard’s Spotify Velocity and Spotify Viral 50 charts. Ugly God issued his full-length Asylum debut, The Booty Tape, in 2017. The mixtape climbed into the Top 30 of the Billboard 200.”

“Ugly God wrap your bitch up like some headphones” Ugly God “Water”

3 Must Listens: “Water”, “I Beat My Meat”, “No Lies” ft. Wiz Khalifa

Ari Lennox

We went from the lyrics, to the turn up, now lets slow it down with the soulful R&B singer Ari Lennox, was Discovered after she uploaded a couple examples of her work to the Web, and was signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville imprint. If you are trying to catch a vibe Saturday before things get to hectic, catch Ari at the Tidal stage to kick things off at 1:45pm!

Get To Know: Based in Washington, D.C., Lennox began uploading her music around 2012 and released her debut EP, Ariography, in 2013. A couple more stray tracks were uploaded in 2014, along with the independently released single “Bound.” Then in 2015, she signed with Dreamville. An appearance on labelmate Omen’s 2015 release Elephant Eyes followed, and in 2016 she appeared on the Dreamville compilation Revenge of the Dreamers, Vol. 2. Her second EP, PHO, followed later that year.”

“They don’t wanna girl this crazy, Ooh we gon’ steam up this parking lot baby” Ari Lennox “Backseat”

J.I.D

You hear a rappers hails from Atlanta in 2017, and automatically assume a few things, but J.I.D’s unique sound and delivery inspired take on the trap sound makes him one of the must see’s this weekend. 2017 has been a major year for J.I.D, as he announced that he signed with J.Cole’s Dreamville label as well as releasing The Never Story in the beginning of the year.

Get To Know: Born and raised in East Atlanta, J.I.D — a name adopted and adapted from what his grandmother called him as a jittery child — first appeared on the Atlanta hip-hop scene with his debut EP, Dicaprio, in 2015. Growing up, J.I.D’s first connection with music was through his parents’ collection of classic funk and soul LPs. By 2012, he had dropped out of college to focus on music, and in 2014 he headed out on what would be a productive tour with EarthGang, Bas, and Ab-Soul. In 2016, J.I.D, alongside the rest of the Spillage Village crew, released the album Bears Like This Too Much, which saw the rapper honing his unique delivery and inspired lyrics. In 2017, he announced that he had signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville label.

“Kingpin? You a pen king (Kingpin? You a pen king)” J.I.D “Never”

THEY.

MIA brings out a wide range of fans from all over the country, and many diffrent genres of music, but THEY. combine various R&B, hip-hop, rock, and pop influences in their unique sound. This innovative Los Angeles-based duo has already accomplished plenty behind the music scenes, and now are stepping into the limelight and have plenty to offer!

Get To Know: Los Angeles-based duo THEY. defy easy categorization with a deft blend of R&B, hip-hop, rock, and pop spawned by such varied influences as Nirvana, New Edition, Ed Sheeran, Taking Back Sunday, and James Brown. Blurring the genre lines, the pair first made waves with their contribution on Zhu’s 2015 Genesis Series track “Working for It,” which also featured Skrillex. Much like that song’s mixture of sounds, their own music aimed to surprise and manipulate expectations. THEY. were formed by Denver producer Dante and Washington, D.C. producer/vocalist Drew Love. They both arrived in Los Angeles separately, choosing different songwriting paths: while Drew wrote for R&B singers like Chris Brown and Jeremih, Dante lent his talents to artists like will.i.am and Kelly Clarkson, even winning a Grammy for his work on Clarkson’s “Mr. Know-It-All.” After a chance meeting, Drew and Dante combined their talents and decided to officially form an act. Once the Zhu track built a large online following — racking up millions of streams — they released their debut EP, Nü Religion, in late 2015. The three-song effort featured heavy guitar effects, atmospheric production, and a combination of woozy singing and rapping, like the Weeknd, the-Dream, and Mind of a Genius labelmate Gallant. In 2016, they released “Say When,” a biting indictment of police brutality against black Americans that layered jagged guitar and Drew’s gritty rapping.

“Some might say we’re armed and dangerous, Pay the price of the life every night but it ain’t enough” THEY. “Motley Crew”

