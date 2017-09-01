Trailer: Shantel Jackson & Nazanin Mandi Star In New Reality Show ‘The Platinum Life’

Love & Hip Hop meets WAGS in E!’s new reality TV show My Platinum Life, which follows Nelly’s girlfriend Shantel Jackson, Miguel’s fiancee Nazanin Mandi, Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay, rapper King Los’ girlfriend Lola Monroe and more.
According to E!, “The upcoming show will document the experiences of these savvy and successful ladies as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationships, friendships and high-class lifestyles.”
Take a look at the trailer, below:
Will you be watching?
RELATED STORIES:
Nazanin Mandi Shows Off Her STUNNING Engagement Ring From Miguel
Nelly Says He Has The Solution To Elevate The Black Community
comments – Add Yours