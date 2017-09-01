Entertainment
Mahershala Ali Joins The Cast Of ‘True Detective’ Season 3

Major moves.

The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Press Room

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Mahershala Ali is taking his talents to television.

According to Deadline, the Oscar winner will be the star of the upcoming third season of HBO’s True Detective. Rumors began to surface earlier this summer that the Moonlight actor snagged the lead role on the Nic Pizzolatto‘s series, and now that season three of the crime anthology has been greenlit, it’s a go for Ali. He will play the role of Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays.

Five scripts of True Detective have already been completed, however, there’s no word on how many episodes the season will have. Each episode has been written by Pizzolatto, who is also set to direct the majority of the season. The director said in a statement, “I’m tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy. I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we’re all very excited to tell this story.”

Congrats to Mahershala Ali on the new gig. It’s nice to see his year ending as successfully as it began.

