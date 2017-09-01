Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money To Joel Osteen

Tyler Perry has pledged to give $1 million to storm evacuees in Houston, but he’s taking a nontraditional approach and spreading the million bucks out to various organizations. The donation Perry made that has everyone talking is the $250K he gave to Joel Osteen‘s Lakewood Church after the famous pastor was accused of closing the doors of his church to Harvey victims.
In a video posted on Facebook explaining his donation process, Tyler went on to defend Osteen, saying, “I know that there’s been some controversy about Joel Osteen and him not opening the doors of the church. Joel and Victoria are amazing people — there’s no way that they would lock people out of the church or not let people seek shelter.”
Perry donated another $250,000 to Beyoncé‘s pastor Rudy Rasmus, but he’s still trying to decide where to send the other $500K. The Madea creator said, “Make sure you are giving to people that are getting the monies directly to the people that need it. If you want to give, I will challenge you to find someone who has boots on the ground and who can really be effective.”
Despite his explanation, Mr. Perry still got dragged on social media for defending the televangelist:
Tyler Perry joins the list of stars like Sandra Bullock who donated $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts — way more than the President can say he’s done.