Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence Investigation

has teamed up with the NFL Players’ Association, a union, to go against the NFL. In a Texas lawsuit , Elliott wants the NFL to vacate his six-game suspension for domestic violence, saying their investigation was faulty. According to the NFLPA’s lawsuit, Elliott’s suspension “threatens irreparable harm to [Elliott’s] season, career and reputation.”

The suit claims that Elliott is the real victim in a “League-orchestrated conspiracy by senior NFL executives … to hide critical information which would exonerate Elliott.” The lawsuit argues that the leagues investigator, Kia Roberts, independently concluded that Elliott’s domestic violence accuser, Tiffany Thompson, “was not credible in her allegations of abuse and there was insufficient corroborating evidence of her incredible allegations to go forward with any discipline against Elliott.”

The NFLPA says they discovered “overwhelming evidence” that undermined Thompson’s credibility. For example, they insist Thompson lied to investigators and encouraged one of her friends, a witness, to lie to police. The NFLPA also argues that Thompson destroyed relevant evidence off her cell phone and repeatedly changed her account of important events. Lastly, the NFLPA argues that Thompson considered extorting Elliott with alleged sex videos and she made actions to carry out the plan.

The NFLPA says Roberts didn’t even recommend a suspension for Elliott based on evidence, but she was ultimately blocked by another investigator for putting forth her case to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

What’s interesting is that the arbitrator for the case, Harold Henderson, hasn’t even ruled on Elliott’s appeal for whether he will get suspended. It seems like Elliott and the NFLPA are trying to get ahead of the game. We’ll keep you updated as more news surfaces.

