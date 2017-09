DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW MUSIC]

Philly native DJ Aktive has been around the world with the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, including Janet Jackson Common , and many, many more. His latest collaboration features the vocals of soul songstress and songwriter Marsha Ambrosius . In “90s Love,” the two skilled artists channel Mary J. Blige and the sweetness of hip-hops best 90s love songs. Check out the song above!

