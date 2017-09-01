Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW MUSIC]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment


Philly native DJ Aktive has been around the world with the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, including Janet Jackson, Kanye West, Nas, Common, and many, many more. His latest collaboration features the vocals of soul songstress and  songwriter Marsha Ambrosius. In “90s Love,” the two skilled artists channel Mary J. Blige and the sweetness of hip-hops best 90s love songs. Check out the song above!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Feat. Nicki Minaj “I’m Getting Ready” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Jesse Campbell “Can’t Live Without Your Love” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Tina Campbell “Too Hard Not To” [NEW MUSIC + LYRIC VIDEO]

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage

2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
BMM 2016
DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW…
09.02.17
Jesse Campbell “Can’t Live Without Your Love” [NEW…
08.17.17
Russ “Me You” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
07.25.17
Connor Evans “American Bandstand” [NEW MUSIC]
07.26.17
Angie Ange
[Watch] Angie Ange Talks About Being A Woman…
06.28.17
Black Music Month: Maria More Explains How She…
06.10.17
Maxwell Releases Documentary About His King & Queen…
06.10.17
Women In Music: Karen Briggs
06.10.17
Women In Music: Ella Fitzgerald
06.10.17
Black Music Month Feature: Meridith Evans of Luxury…
06.10.17
Black Music Month DC
93.9 WKYS Celebrates Black Music Month
06.10.17
Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes…
06.10.17
Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy “Trust In You”…
06.10.17
Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC…
06.10.17
The Notorious B.I.G. Throwback Interview About “Ready To…
06.10.17
Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW…
06.10.17
Photos