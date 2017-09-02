GOP Rep Tells Black Attorney She May ‘Go Missing’ For Protesting Confederate Statues

The lengths that some Southerners will go to fight for the legacy of white supremacy is extremely scary.

A Georgia Republican told a former Black female colleague earlier this week that she and others supporting the removal of state-sponsored Confederate monuments and landmarks could “go missing.”

According to the Huff Post, attorney and former state Democratic Rep. LaDawn Jones said she was shocked by state Rep. Jason Spencer’s comments that escalated during a Facebook debate. See, it all started when Spencer posted a picture of the Jefferson Davis memorial to which Jones criticized his support for Confederate monuments, arguing that they shouldn’t be supported by state tax dollars.

Spencer didn’t take to Jones’ objections and decided to take it a whole other level.

“Continue your quixotic journey into South Georgia and it will not be pleasant,” he wrote. “The truth. Not a warning. Those folks won’t put up with it like they do in Atlanta. It best you move on.”

“I can guarantee you won’t be met with torches but something a lot more definitive,” he wrote.

“They will go missing in the Okefenokee [swamp],” he continued. “Too many necks they are red around here. Don’t say I didn’t warn you about ’em.” Absolutely not. Jones pointed out to Spencer that his sentiments sounded like a physical threat, a threat that she later told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution didn’t cause her to fear for her life. However, she was still concerned with the message it sent. “If it were anybody other than Jason Spencer, then I would be alarmed. But we had a unique relationship in the Georgia legislature,” Jones said. “If that had come from anybody else, I’d take it as a serious threat.”

She added: “Because if that’s representative of what people in south Georgia think, then yikes.”

Jones also stressed that Spencer’s comments paint a picture of how hatred plays out in her state.

“I’m surprised with the level of comfort with the situation in south Georgia,” she said. “Like, ‘It is what it is.’ I wasn’t threatened, but I don’t want to minimize it either.” Spencer has since taken down the post in question and another one where he tried to tell his side of the story, the Huff Posted noted. Spencer claims that he didn’t mean Jones any harm—he just wanted to warn her “how people can behave about this issue.” Uh huh, whatever you say Sir.

RELATED NEWS:

Trump Denounces Removing ‘Beautiful Statues And Monuments’ Dedicated To Confederate Officials

Robert E. Lee’s Great-Great Grandson Says Confederate Statue Should Come Down

#NoConfederate: Will Packer And Aaron McGruder To Create Post-Reparations Drama For Amazon