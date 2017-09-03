BlackGirlMagic! Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ Is Certified Gold

2017 is definitely looking like it’s Cardi B’s year!

The former reality star and rapper just scored her first certified gold single with her catchy summer banger “Bodak Yellow.” Oh, and her song is currently on the number three spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list and its video has just under 100 million views.

Not too bad girl!

The 24-year-old recently told Billboard that while this is everything she’s worked hard for, she’s still shocked to see success actually happening to her

“It feels so good,” Cardi recently saw in an interview with Billboard.

“As I climb to the Billboards, it’s like, “Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m here! Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m here! Oh my God, I’m here! I’m No. 3 on the Billboards! Every single time [that] I see myself there, I literally be crying. You guys don’t understand.”

Cardi B has even attracted the likes of Beyoncé who saw her perform at the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia on Saturday. Bey’s sister Solange and husband Jay-Z were also performing.

