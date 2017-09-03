Winning: Serena & Venus Reach Major Milestones

This weekend marked pivotal moments in the lives of tennis powerhouses Serena and Venus Williams on and off the tennis court. On Friday Serena, 35, and her fiancé Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child into the world. According to E! News, news producer Chris Shepherd shared the exciting announcement on Friday afternoon, tweeting, “Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well.”
Serena’s news came just hours before Venus, 37, was slated to compete in the U.S. Open. When asked about her niece before taking the court, Venus responded, “Obviously I’m super excited. Words can’t describe,” according to Tennis.com.
Venus made it to the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the 15th time, beating Maria Sakkari, 6-3, 6-4, in the final match of the day session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, The New York Times writes. The win fell on the 20th anniversary of her first appearance at the U.S. Open at the age of 17 in 1997, when she was badgered by a White reporter.
RELATED: Venus And Serena Documentary Shows Path To Victory
Several celebrities took to social media to congratulate Serena and Ohanian on the birth of their daughter.
September 1 will definitely be recognized as a day of significance for the Williams sisters. What do you think Serena and Ohanian will name their baby?
SOURCE: E! News, Tennis.com, The New York Times
SEE ALSO:
Serena Williams Defeats Older Sister Venus In Historic Wimbledon Matchup
ICYMI: Serena Williams Hosts Cutest 50s-Themed Baby Shower
Venus Williams Is Still Winning After Grand Slam Title Loss
Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years
24 photos Launch gallery
1. Remember when…Serena and Venus came onto the scene in the late 1990s wearing beads and braids?
Source:Getty Images
1 of 24
2. Serena sports one of her classic Puma tennis dresses at the 1999 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
2 of 24
3. Venus rocks a cutout tennis dress at the 1999 Grand Slam Cup.
Source:Getty Images
3 of 24
4. A young Serena Williams wears a two-tone tennis dress at the 2000 Australian Open.
Source:Getty Images
4 of 24
5. Venus rocks one of her signature cutout tennis outfits at Wimbledon in 2000.
Source:Getty Images
5 of 24
6. Serena goes pastel purple at the eStyle.Com Classic in 2000.
Source:Getty Images
6 of 24
7. Venus and Serena looked super stylish at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Source:Getty Images
7 of 24
8. Serena is pretty in pink at the 2001 French Open.
Source:Getty Images
8 of 24
9. Serena celebrates her 2002 Wimbledon win in a traditional (but not-so-traditional) white tennis outfit.
Source:Getty Images
9 of 24
10. Serena is just a peach at the 2002 Home Depot Championships.
Source:Getty Images
10 of 24
11. Serena’s orange and white 2003 Wimbledon Puma outfit.
Source:Getty Images
11 of 24
12. Serena rocks a metallic empire waist at the Women’s Telecom Italia Tennis Masters in 2004.
Source:Getty Images
12 of 24
13. Serena wins in her gorgeous 2004 Wimbledon outfit.
Source:Getty Images
13 of 24
14. Serena rocks a denim tennis outfit at the 2004 US Open Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day.
Source:Getty Images
14 of 24
15. Serena celebrates in this cute Nike ensemble at the 2005 Australian Open.
Source:Getty Images
15 of 24
16. Serena experiments with a little color blocking at the 2009 French Open.
Source:Getty Images
16 of 24
17. Venus gets sexy on the court at the 2010 Sony Ericsson Open.
Source:Getty Images
17 of 24
18. Venus rocks a double slit tennis dress while playing with her sister at the 2010 Australian Open.
Source:Getty Images
18 of 24
19. Serena goes pink on pink at the 2013 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
19 of 24
20. Serena looks gorgeous in pink cheetah at the 2014 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
20 of 24
21. More cheetah for Serena at the 2014 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
21 of 24
22. Serena wears a yellow crop top at the 2016 Australian Open.
Source:Getty Images
22 of 24
23. Serena and Venus get braided up in preparation for Rio Olympics.
Source:Getty Images
23 of 24
24. Serena Williams represents Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Source:Getty Images
24 of 24