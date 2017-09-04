HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Omari Hardwick Switches Up His Suits And Gets Fur-Real With Vulkan Magazine

We’re used to seeing “Power” front man Omari Hardwick in sexy business suits (or shirtless!). He recently took on a different look during a photoshoot for Vulkan Magazine.
Omari Hardwick (@omarihardwickofficial) currently stars as Ghost in Power which is making it’s way through Season 4 on the Starz TV network, and you may recognize him from his roles on series like Being Mary Jane and Dark Blue. VULKAN caught up with Omari to talk about his newly released prison crime film Shot Caller and his upcoming role in Boot Riley’s Sorry To Bother You. PHOTOGRAPHER: @timothy_smith_ 1ST ASSISTANT: @busybieber 2ND ASSISTANT: @nalin_springer STYLIST: @erinnstyles GROOMER: @jessicapsmalls X @thewallgroup PRODUCER: @dominiquedrakeford VIDEOGRAPHER 1: @snapertures VIDEOGRAPHER 2: @b_gorsira INTERVIEW: @ThisIsJaimee FASHION @Topman, @Selected_Homme, @armando_cabral, and more.
Omari wore a thick fur coat by Selected Homme with a pair of army green khakis and a pair of Armando Cabral Boots. The Power star is gracing the cover of the magazine this month.
And just because it’s Omari, we’ll throw in another pic from the photoshoot!
It looks like he’s getting an early start in winter fashion.Is Omari giving you warm and fuzzy vibes in his cold weather gear, or would you rather see him in one of his classy suits? Vote HAUTE or NAUGHT below!
