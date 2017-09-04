Watch Mathew Knowles’ Emotional B-day Tribute To Beyoncé

Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, sent her an emotional birthday message for her 36th birthday.

Happy Birthday @beyonce! I love you and I'm so proud of you! A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

While standing on the terrace of a Houston apartment building, Knowles starts out recalling the day his first-born came into the world.

“Good morning Beyoncé, It’s September 4th“. God, I can remember the day you born. My first time seeing a baby born. I was actually in the room,” he says.

RELATED: Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look As A Birthday Surprise And It’s Everything

“This is your city, your city loves you,” he says while scanning the Houston skylilne. “But more importantly, more importantly, I love you with all my heart. I’m so proud of you. Just wanted to tell you happy birthday.”

Knowles and his daughter have been somewhat estranged after the singer axed her dad as her manager, a job he held since her early days as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child.

This is definitely a tear jerker.

DON’T MISS:

Black Twitter Is About To Mollywop On Taylor Swift For Snagging Visuals From Beyonce’s ‘Formation’

Solange & Beyonce’s Little Sister Looks Adorable As She Starts Second Grade