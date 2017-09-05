HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Keke Palmer Caramel Perfection In This LV Monogram Print Dress?

“Scream Queens” star Keke Palmer had the comments rolling in on Instagram when she shared a pic of her latest look in Louis Vuitton at LudaDay Weekend.
Keke’s curve hugging caramel dress came with a stylishly detailed monogram of the Louis Vuitton brand. The spaghetti strap dress was worn with beige heels and she carried a matching LV mini-bag to complete her look.
She posed for some pics with other celeb-buddies who were also in attendance, including Lala Anthony and Cardi B.
Do you think Keke was working this dress? Vote in our latest poll below and tell us your thoughts!
