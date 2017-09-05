Lifestyle
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Keke Palmer Caramel Perfection In This LV Monogram Print Dress?

Hello Beautiful Staff
Scream Queens” star Keke Palmer had the comments rolling in on Instagram when she shared a pic of her latest look in Louis Vuitton at LudaDay Weekend.

Customize your look 😎✨

A post shared by keke (@keke) on

Keke’s curve hugging caramel dress came with a stylishly detailed monogram of the Louis Vuitton brand. The spaghetti strap dress was worn with beige heels and she carried a matching LV mini-bag to complete her look.

🔥🔥 #LalaAnthony x #KekePalmer x #CardiB in ATL for #LudaDayWeekend

A post shared by OurLatinas (@ourlatinas) on

She posed for some pics with other celeb-buddies who were also in attendance, including Lala Anthony and Cardi B.

Do you think Keke was working this dress? Vote in our latest poll below and tell us your thoughts!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - December 14, 2016

INSTADAILY: Keke Palmer Storms The NYC Streets In Style

9 photos

INSTADAILY: Keke Palmer Storms The NYC Streets In Style

INSTADAILY: Keke Palmer Storms The NYC Streets In Style

INSTADAILY: Keke Palmer Storms The NYC Streets In Style

Keke Palmer recently visited New York City and wasn't playing around in the city of style. The 23-year-old actress debuted some medium sized red plaits and some serious fashion. Wearing high fashion designers like Vivienne Westwood, Christian Louboutin and DKNY, she stormed the streets, ready for some serious streetstyle.


 

