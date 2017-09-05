Fantasia Asks Fans To Lift Her Brother In Prayer: “All Of You Who Follow Or See This Please Pray”

R&B powerhouse Fantasia Barrino took to Instagram to ask her followers to pray for her brother Teeny late last night.
The 33-year-old captioned a photo of her baby brother saying “All of you who follow or see this please pray now….please for my baby bro please he is my heartbeat pray warriors pray.”
She did not reveal what was causing Teeny’s affliction:
In a follow up post, Fantasia posted a video of her brother in better times, dancing the ‘potato salad.’ She explained to fans that last night, doctors told the family that he will have to learn to walk again:
Our thoughts are with Tasia and her family during this time!
