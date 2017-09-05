Steve Harvey Blames Obama’s Transition Team For His Controversial Meeting With Donald Trump

In January of this year,met with the the current POTUS and received major backlash. This was something the talk show host didn’t expect, according to his Hollywood Reporter interview

“It was so vicious that it really threw me,” Harvey said. “I was being called names that I’ve never been called: Uncle Tom. A coon. A sellout. Because I went to see this man?!”

Harvey says it wasn’t his idea at all, it was Obama’s transition team. “The Obama team said they thought it would be a good idea because the president is encouraging dialogue. And I have a relationship with Obama. We’re friends. So I say, ‘OK, cool.’ Now, here’s the crazy thing: I’m supposed to be on a boat for my 60th birthday, so my wife says, ‘Steve, just take off [and skip the meeting]. You’ll meet with him some other time.’ God, I should’ve listened.”

Harvey says he admitted to Trump in the meeting that he campaigned for Hilary Clinton, but they made “a lot of mistakes in the campaign.” Harvey says that now that Trump won the election, he wanted to help him. He told Trump, “You’ve appointed Ben Carson as the head of Housing and Urban Development, and I’ve got keys to a lot of cities around this country from the years of performing that I’ve done. I can get an ear to them really quick and find out what their real needs are. Y’all keep closing schools in the cities. Why don’t we take those schools that are closing, put some HUD money in them, and reopen them as vision centers and teach STEM and computers and coding? If you connect me with Ben Carson, I can help him with that.”

Harvey says since the meeting, he’s met with Dr. Carson but not with Trump.

Time will only tell how these partnerships will go.

