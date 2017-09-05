Here’s How Beyoncé’s Family And Friends Honored The Star On Her Birthday

Beyoncé doesn’t just have the support of her die-hard fans — her friends and family are dedicated as well.

On Monday, for the superstar’s 36th birthday, a bunch of her closest people got creative on how they would honor the queen on her day. Tina Knowles, Blue Ivy and some of Bey’s famous friends each did a “Formation”-inspired photoshoot. The photo tribute included Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland, Angie Beyincé and many more. See below:

#michelleobama, #serenawilliams, #kellyrowland, #michellewilliams & #blueivy recreate #beyonces video pose in tribute on her 36th birthday!🔥 A post shared by World Music Awards (@worldmusicawards) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

Happy #Beyday #MichelleWilliams #Beyhive A post shared by Style So Unique (@stylesouniquegram) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Even Jay-Z’s mom Gloria Carter and Bey’s step sister Bianca Lawson got in on the fun:

Happy #Beyday #GloriaCarter #Beyhive A post shared by Style So Unique (@stylesouniquegram) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Happy #Beyday #BiancaLawson #Beyhive A post shared by Style So Unique (@stylesouniquegram) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Beyoncé’s birthday was a good day for a lot of people — it happened to fall on Labor Day, which means no work or school, and Serena Williams gave birth to her baby girl the same weekend.

Happy bey-lated b’day to the queen.