You Go Girl! Tamar Braxton Drops New Album Cover Art

The singer stresses that "Bluebird Of Happiness" is her "best work to date."

Tamar Braxton is serious about spreading her creative wings! 

The singer recently took to social media to announce her fifth studio album, Bluebird of HappinessShe wrote: “My BEST work to date. My new album. Bluebird of Happiness. I know I keep saying it’s coming. But I promise u I can NOT wait to share this.”

And the art is beautiful!

A nude Tamar looks like a dream covered in blue, silver, purple metallic body paint topped off with white wings. 

According to Rap-Up, earlier this summer, Tamar released the first single “My Man,” inspired by her parents’ relationship. Bluebird of Happiness plans on dropping this fall.

Congrats Tamar!

