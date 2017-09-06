Jason Whitlock Mocks Colin Kaepernick In Twitter Photo, Shannon Sharpe Responds

WOL Sports Desk

Fox Sports commentatorhas been one of Free Agent Quarterback‘s biggest detractors. On hisdebate show “,” Whitlock has repeatedly blasted the QB’s choice to. Actually, it seems like every time a Black athlete or celebrity speaks out about racism, Whitlock has something to say.

Whitlock decided to “troll” Kaepernick again by using a co-worker to mock the QB in Fox Sports studio. The unidentified person was dressed in a Kapernick jersey, an afro and black glove raised in the air in a photo on Twitter with the caption saying “Get to have Kap stop by the studio today.”

Great to have Kap stop by the studio today. pic.twitter.com/2UPuyCdWdK — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 6, 2017

Many took to Twitter to blast Whitlock including Fox Sports commentator and Hall of Fame Tight End Shannon Sharpe who hopes to be allowed to speak on the controversy on Wednesday’s show.

I'm going to address it with head of Fox sports/FS1 . This is UNACCEPTABLE https://t.co/YNzHmSoD5l — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 6, 2017

Many believed that the co-worker dress as Kap was white but Whitlock denied the claim.

Sorry to break your heart, but he's not white. Carry on. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 6, 2017

Truly Whitlock either has an axe to grind with what Kap stands for or he’s trolling. Either way, it’s embarrassing.