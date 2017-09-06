Jason Whitlock Mocks Colin Kaepernick In Twitter Photo, Shannon Sharpe Responds

Fox Sports commentator Jason Whitlock has been one of Free Agent Quarterback Colin Kaepernick‘s biggest detractors. On his Fox Sports debate show “Speak For Yourself,” Whitlock has repeatedly blasted the QB’s choice to peacefully protest the playing of the National Anthem over what he deems are wrongdoings against African-Americans and minorities in the United States. Actually, it seems like every time a Black athlete or celebrity speaks out about racism, Whitlock has something to say.
Whitlock decided to “troll” Kaepernick again by using a co-worker to mock the QB in Fox Sports studio. The unidentified person was dressed in a Kapernick jersey, an afro and black glove raised in the air in a photo on Twitter with the caption saying “Get to have Kap stop by the studio today.”
Many took to Twitter to blast Whitlock including Fox Sports commentator and Hall of Fame Tight End Shannon Sharpe who hopes to be allowed to speak on the controversy on Wednesday’s show.
Many believed that the co-worker dress as Kap was white but Whitlock denied the claim.
Truly Whitlock either has an axe to grind with what Kap stands for or he’s trolling. Either way, it’s embarrassing.