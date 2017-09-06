Quantasia Sharpton Claims To Have Sex Tape With Usher

The story continues with Quantasia Sharpton, the 21 year old young lady who made headlines last month for holding a press conference about R&B phenom, Usher allegedly exposing her to herpes. Sharpton claims her attorney, Lisa Bloom, is attempting to subpoena hotel surveillance video that shows Usher arriving at her Days Inn hotel room back in 2014. In Sharpton’s latest interview with YouTube vlogger Miss Jacob Kohinoor, she claims to have video evidence of the alleged sex act with Usher AND that the singer was aware that he was being recorded.

Usher has denied all accusations saying he couldn’t have been there because he was too busy falling in love with his wife.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: