The Wake Up: Obama’s Heated DACA Response, Cam Newton On Kaepernick, Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Video

BIG FACTS

In light of the Trump Administration’s move to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) on Tuesday, many rose to the occasion to denounce the decision— including former president Barack Obama. Obama denounced the decision as “cruel,” “self-defeating,” and legally unnecessary.

“What makes us American is not a question of what we look like, or where our names come from, or the way we pray,” he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. “What makes us American is our fidelity to a set of ideals – that all of us are created equal; that all of us deserve the chance to make of our lives what we will; that all of us share an obligation to stand up, speak out, and secure our most cherished values for the next generation. That’s how America has traveled this far. That’s how, if we keep at it, we will ultimately reach that more perfect union.”

BIG LIES

Quarterback Cam Newton is taking a stand for free agent Colin Kaepernick. During a Carolina Panthers press conference on Tuesday, Cam Newton said it wasn’t right that Kaepernick isn’t on an NFL roster, Yahoo Sports reported.

“I think it’s unfair,” Newton said. “But in my opinion, do I think Kaepernick is better than some of these starting quarterbacks in the league? Absolutely. Should he be on the roster? In my opinion, absolutely.”

Newton made the comments ahead of the Panthers’ season opener on Sunday against Kaep’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and it likely took a lot of courage for him to offer his opinion on the contentious topic.

Here's what Cam Newton has to say about the fact that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster: pic.twitter.com/9iP1r33flq — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 5, 2017

BIG NEWS

In dark times, we can at least count on one thing to lift our spirits— trap music. Lil Uzi Vert just released his new video for the song that’s been pushing us to the edge all summer, “XO Tour Llif3.” The video was directed by DJ, designer and Kanye West cohort Virgil Abloh with cameos from The Weeknd and Nav. The concept is admittedly dark AF, but we’re not complaining.

SOURCE: Yahoo Sports

