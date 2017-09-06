Music
Home > Music

Does Tyga Have A ‘Singing’ Album On The Way?

See the video that has everyone talking.

Staff
Leave a comment

GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

Source: Mike Windle / Getty


Tyga is not a newbie at all when it comes to trolling the Internet.

He’s so good at it that it’s hard to determine whether or not his latest social media stunt is fact or fiction. On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner’s ex filmed himself singing along to a couple of ’90s R&B hits, including Donell Jones’ “Where I Wanna Be” and Usher’s “Nice & Slow.”

The difference between T-Raw’s other trolling videos and his most recent one is that the rapper seemed to be completely serious. The awkward clips seemed to be all fun and games until Tyga tweeted:

Of course, the Internet didn’t hold back from dragging the “Rack City” emcee:

Are you here for a Tyga ballad?

Tyga, Demi Rose

21 Sexy Instagram Moments From Tyga's New Chick Demi Rose

5 photos Launch gallery

21 Sexy Instagram Moments From Tyga's New Chick Demi Rose

Continue reading 21 Sexy Instagram Moments From Tyga’s New Chick Demi Rose

21 Sexy Instagram Moments From Tyga's New Chick Demi Rose


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos