Watch: Drake’s Dad Shares His Best Dating Advice

Drake is known for being the ultimate ladies man — but his dad, Dennis Graham , is proving that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.

The former drummer recently hung out with Hypebeast to explore a bit more of his soft side that usually is reserved for his ladies. In the video, Graham, with his Virginia Black whiskey on hand, offer his wisdom and advice on love and dating.

The self-proclaimed “face of more life” dropped a bunch of old school gems in the video, including “stay away from big booties” and that a real man is “humble. Stay true to your woman.” Just because Dennis’s advice is vintage, doesn’t mean it wouldn’t work today.

So vintage in fact that Graham admitted, “I don’t even know what Tinder is.” Now we see where Drake gets his charm.



Check out the full video above.