Ezekiel Elliott Six-Game Suspension Upheld, But There’s A Twist

Ezekiel Elliott just received some bitter-sweet news regarding his upcoming season in the NFL — he is suspended but can play in week one.

On Tuesday, after an arbitration hearing at the league’s NYC headquarters, the NFL upheld the star’s six-game suspension following his alleged domestic violence incident from August.

According to TMZ, Zeke was allowed to gave his side of the story while under oath before NFL-appointed arbitrator, Harold Henderson, handed down the verdict. However, the league held their ground and maintained Elliott’s suspension from earlier this month.

You may recall that Zeke was suspended after the NFL claims to have found “substantial evidence” that he engaged in physical violence against his then-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson. Henderson reportedly denied a request to have Thompson testify at the appeal proceeding.

The arbitrator also barred the introduction of notes and materials gathered in the NFL’s interviews with Thompson. The Cowboys star legal team said in a statement, “We are extremely disappointed with Mr. Henderson’s inability to navigate through league politics, and follow the evidence and, most importantly, his conscience.”

They added that Zeke “is looking forward to having his day in federal court where the playing field will be level and the NFL will have to answer for its unfair and unjust practices.” Even after Henderson’s ruling upholding the suspension, Judge Mazzant decided to hold the NFL and NFLPA to their agreement, which means Zeke can suit up for the Cowboys against the Giants on Sunday night.

The NFL released a statement saying:

Further explanation of why Ezekiel Elliott will play Week One: pic.twitter.com/RfndmKgAnv — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 6, 2017

Elliott will reportedly ask a judge to reduce his suspension when he appears in federal court.