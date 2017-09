In an effort to protect the “DREAMers” under DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) from possible deportation, over 15 states have come together to challenge President Trump’s rescinding. Congress must act quickly to pass legislation to protect the over 800,000 young people who participated in DACA.

And here's a look at who would be affected when DACA ends and why the program remains controversial. https://t.co/6JaIKtCiI8 — NPR (@NPR) September 6, 2017

The 15 states suing Trump administration over DACA's end:

NY

Mass.

Wash.

Conn.

Del.

Hawaii

Ill.

Iowa

NM

NC

Ore.

Pa.

RI

Vt.

Va.

and D.C. — NPR (@NPR) September 6, 2017

A key part of due process claim alleges Trump admin violated Administrative Procedure Act by failing to post intention for public comment. — NPR (@NPR) September 6, 2017

They also argue the move violated equal protection clause by discriminating based on national origin, and harmed the states' economies. — NPR (@NPR) September 6, 2017

15 states + DC filed suit in federal court in NY, arguing the Trump administration violated DREAMers due process rights by rescinding DACA. — NPR (@NPR) September 6, 2017

