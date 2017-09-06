The ‘It’ Cast Opens Up About Their Newfound Fame

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pennywise is back in a reboot of the Stephen King thriller It. After losing his brother Georgie, Bill and a group of neighborhood kids band together to go against killer clown Pennywise.

Xilla Valentine sat down with the young stars of It to discuss their fear on set and the bond they formed over the course of filming. Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Richie, opened up about their newfound fame and how the cast is handling all the extra attention. “None of us were really famous when we filmed this movie so I think if any of us are going off the rails I think we just have to remind ourselves that we’re all here for each other,” Wolfhard said.

Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, and Chosen Jacobs are a tight bunch who might remind you of a younger Brat Pack. However, they like to think of themselves as “The Losers Club.” Wolfhard clarifies, “Cool losers!”

It looks like these losers will be winning for quite some time. You can check out It this Friday.

