NYFWNoir: Kim Kardashian Wears Laquan Smith To Day One Of New York Fashion Week

Fashion killa Kim Kardashian West took a break from motherhood and showed up sans Kanye West to the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Collection looking HAUTE. She wasn’t playing with us today, y’all.
While most celebs and influencers wear the actual designer to their show, Kim Kardashian definitely was a conversation starter wearing a PVC LaQuan Smith dress. We reached out to LaQuan Smith, but at time of publication we could not determine if this was a custom piece inspired by his F/W 2017 collection or if she just sneak peeked a piece from his new collection!
RELATED: High-End Fashion Meets Utilitarian At LaQuan Smith Presentation
Either way this is a huge sign of support from Mrs. West and a positive way to support designers of color.
Kim looks absolutely stunning and while you can’t get this exact look, you can shop similar looks.
Try this trumpet sleeve $350.00 Elisa PVC dress by LaQuan Smith for a great Fall look.
If you want to go on and do a full Kim K. esq look, you definitely need this $295.00 Lea PVC mini dress and since winter is coming, pair it with these $650.00 sexy thigh high PVC boots.
Kim served us beauty slayage in the form of platinum blonde hair, defined brows, and a nude lip. We’re here for it!
This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian West or her family have worn LaQuan Smith. He’s one of our personal favorites, too!
BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors
BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors
