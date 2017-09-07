Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#NYFWNoir: Kim Kardashian Wears Laquan Smith To Day One Of New York Fashion Week

Staff
Leave a comment

Fashion killa Kim Kardashian West  took a break from motherhood and showed up sans Kanye West to the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Collection looking HAUTE. She wasn’t playing with us today, y’all.

Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty


While most celebs and influencers wear the actual designer to their show, Kim Kardashian definitely was a conversation starter wearing a PVC LaQuan Smith dress. We reached out to LaQuan Smith, but at time of publication we could not determine if this was a custom piece inspired by his F/W 2017 collection or if she just sneak peeked a piece from his new collection!

RELATED: High-End Fashion Meets Utilitarian At LaQuan Smith Presentation

Either way this is a huge sign of support from Mrs. West and a positive way to support designers of color.

Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty


Kim looks absolutely stunning and while you can’t get this exact look, you can shop similar looks.

LaQuan Smith F/W 2017

Source: LaQuan Smith / Courtesy of LaQuanSmith.com


Try this trumpet sleeve $350.00 Elisa PVC dress by LaQuan Smith for a great Fall look.

LaQuan Smith F/W 2017

Source: LaQuan Smith / Courtesy of LaQuanSmith.com


LaQuan Smith F/W 2017

Source: LaQuan Smith / Courtesy of LaQuanSmith.com


If you want to go on and do a full Kim K. esq look, you definitely need this $295.00 Lea PVC mini dress and since winter is coming, pair it with these $650.00 sexy thigh high PVC boots.

Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty


Kim served us beauty slayage in the form of platinum blonde hair, defined brows, and a nude lip. We’re here for it!

This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian West or her family have worn LaQuan Smith. He’s one of our personal favorites, too!

DON’T MISS:

#NYFWNoir: Everything You Need To Know

#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week

#NYFWNoir: How To Recreate The Natural Metallic Makeup Look From Tracy Reese Fall 2017

Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors

33 photos Launch gallery

BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors

Continue reading BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors

BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors

Tom Ford kicked off New York Fashion Week showing his Spring/Summer 2018 collection at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City. The designer revived the 80's giving us sharp shoulders, bold hues, and revived all over ruching. Notable Black models walked in the show, including Selena Forrest and Lineisy Montero. Binx Walton opened and closed the show while Pat McGrath was on makeup. Get into all the best looks from the runway. Tell us in the comments which one is your fave! 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos