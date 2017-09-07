Jay-Z’s Mom Opens Up About Coming Out As A Lesbian To Her Son

Jay-Z fans were shocked at how candid the rapper was on his recent 4:44 album — so you can only imagine their surprise that his mom was also featured on the album.

On Hov’s “Smile,” the rapper opened up about Ms. Gloria Carter‘s sexuality, rapping “Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian. Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian.” Gloria, who is not big on interviews or talking about her private life, recently got candid on the D’USSE Friday podcast, recalling the moment she opened up to her famous son.

She revealed, “I just finally started telling (Jay) who I was. Besides your mother, this is the person that I am. This is the life that I live. So my son started actually tearing. ‘Cause he’s like, ‘That had to be a horrible life, Ma’. I was like, ‘My life was never horrible. It was just different.’ So that made him want to do a song about it.”

Mrs. Carter continued, “I was never ashamed of me. In my family, it was something that was never discussed…I’m tired of all the mystery. I’m gonna give it to ‘em. I don’t have to worry about anybody wondering if I’m in the life or not, I’m gonna tell them. So now that I told you, what do you have to talk about? So now maybe you can focus on the phenomenal things I do, so focus on that…Now it’s time for me to be free.”



You may recall that in a recent interview wit Rap Radar podcast, Jay-Z revealed that his mom was not supportive of her business being displayed on the “Smile” record initially, but she eventually came around.

Check out the entire D’USSE Friday podcast, above.