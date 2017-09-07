Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By Lance Gross

is giving us looks and colors for days thanks to her new photo shoot with Fashion Bomb Daily in collaboration with Revolt TV. The series launches in the midst of New York Fashion Week and Karrueche is sure to inspire some fashion divas on the Big Apple streets.

Karrueche was dressed by creative director and stylist Bryon Javar with photography from actor Lance Gross. Inspiration was pulled from Karrueche’s character Virgina on the TNT series Claws. Karrueche wears pieces from Marina Hoermanseder, Marc Jacobs, Haider Ackermann, Bishme Cromartie, and more.

The rising model and actress even took a break from the flashing cameras for an interview. When asked what’s the biggest lesson she learned in love and in life, Karrueche answered, “Putting myself first, loving myself more.”

She continued, “I really wanted to take care of myself. I’m 29 years old right now. I need to solidify myself, I need to focus, and you know, start my career.”

You can watch Karrueche’s interview below and check out more of her amazing photos. You can also catch her on TNT’s Claws, which just got renewed for a second season.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: