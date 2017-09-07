Happy Birthday Leslie Jones! A List Of Her Best Twitter Moments

Leslie Jones does, she does it well — even when it comes to something as simple as tweeting.Everything
The comedian is known for her high energy and down to earth charm, which makes people want to listen to whatever she has to say. Leslie made such a name for herself tweeting the 2016 Summer Olympics that NBC offered her to come out to Rio to see the games in person.
Not to mention her casual live-tweeting of Game of Thrones every Sunday has her followers looking forward to her Games of Jones commentary.
In honor of the queen’s 50 birthday, check out some of Leslie Jones’ funniest tweets.
Birthday wishes
Tweeting from the Olympics in Rio
Narrating Game of Thrones
Strip club shenanigans
Tweeting about men
Live-tweeting the 2017 NBA finals
Follow @Lesdoggg on Twitter for more laughs.
