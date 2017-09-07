Entertainment
Happy Birthday Leslie Jones! A List Of Her Best Twitter Moments

The birthday gal is always making someone smile.

Everything Leslie Jones does, she does it well — even when it comes to something as simple as tweeting.

The comedian is known for her high energy and down to earth charm, which makes people want to listen to whatever she has to say. Leslie made such a name for herself tweeting the 2016 Summer Olympics that NBC offered her to come out to Rio to see the games in person.

Not to mention her casual live-tweeting of Game of Thrones every Sunday has her followers looking forward to her Games of Jones commentary.

In honor of the queen’s 50 birthday, check out some of Leslie Jones’ funniest tweets.

 

Birthday wishes

Tweeting from the Olympics in Rio

 

Narrating Game of Thrones

Strip club shenanigans

Tweeting about men

Live-tweeting the 2017 NBA finals

 

Follow @Lesdoggg on Twitter for more laughs.

 

