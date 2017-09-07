Happy Birthday Leslie Jones! A List Of Her Best Twitter Moments

Everything Leslie Jones does, she does it well — even when it comes to something as simple as tweeting.

The comedian is known for her high energy and down to earth charm, which makes people want to listen to whatever she has to say. Leslie made such a name for herself tweeting the 2016 Summer Olympics that NBC offered her to come out to Rio to see the games in person.

Not to mention her casual live-tweeting of Game of Thrones every Sunday has her followers looking forward to her Games of Jones commentary.

Never watched 1 episode of @GameOfThrones. b/c of @Lesdoggg hilarious commentary I just recorded the whole series! https://t.co/mfITDWhbyY? — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) August 30, 2017

In honor of the queen’s 50 birthday, check out some of Leslie Jones’ funniest tweets.

Birthday wishes

I will also except diamonds and weed for my birthday!! Sept 7th!! But I want one mil followers!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 1, 2017

Tweeting from the Olympics in Rio

Water polo? How they get the horses in the water?! I kid I kid! Olympic humor!! Lmao having so much fun!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 6, 2016

LET ME TELL YALL IM FUCKING PUMPED AND MOTIVATED FOR THE SWIMMING EVENT! And sorry Mya for calling you Myra my bad!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 7, 2016

The only problem with me learning to swim is getting into booty water. Everybody booty is in the water I don't want my face in that. Sorry — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 6, 2016

Narrating Game of Thrones

Heeey Cersei, Cers, cersei baby I'm gone need you to get a stylist k boo boo. This shit! doing no justice fo complexion. I know you busy… pic.twitter.com/g9TNJw4xEp — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Leave it to that mf to find something to take out the dragons!! pic.twitter.com/eXWeOMGB6p — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Strip club shenanigans

Scrip club life they out here y'all! pic.twitter.com/AgLdJPFAFb — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 29, 2017

Am I um making it rain as they say!! pic.twitter.com/ErKkYnkwUO — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 29, 2017

Tweeting about men

Just so everyone knows. There was never a secret boyfriend. I have terrible luck with men. Real talk. They do not like me lol!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 4, 2017

Live-tweeting the 2017 NBA finals

Yo y'all think Curry's mouthpiece is flavored? — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 2, 2017

Man I try to like Draymond but he just remind me of this boy I fought in the third grade name Andre. Called me frog head! Fuck him!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 2, 2017

Yo y'all think Lebron beard soft? — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 2, 2017

