Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Drops Her Debut Single

, the daughter ofand‘s son, is kicking off her music career. After modeling for Ivy Park, Yeezy and Rag & Bone, the ambitious 19-year-old has just released her debut single “Breathe.”

The track is produced by KPR and it features recording artist IDKHIM. Selah’s voice floats over some atmospheric production as she sings and chants about a strained relationship. When talking about the song with W magazine, the former New York University student said, “Essentially, that song for me is me standing up for myself – or more standing up to myself.” She continued, “Because it’s clear I’m talking about some guy, some love interest that I’m not dealing with anymore, that I’m over it. We’ve been going back and forth all this time, I was chasing you, and now I’m done.”

Selah says that as she starts her career, her mom has been a source of guidance and inspiration. “In the sense of creativity, she always told me not to rush,” Selah said. “She always told me to take my time. The industry is scary; there is so much pressure on these poor 18-, 19-, 20-year-olds, because once you drop one thing, it’s like, ‘What’s next? What’s next?’ The industry is not stable. It feels like you have to keep up, because you always feel like you’ll be forgotten. … She actually texted me the other day about that! She said, ‘Selah, you are enough! You don’t have to be some guru or number-one Grammy [winner], you are enough as you are.’ That meant a lot to me.”

You can read more about Selah’s journey over at W magazine and you can check out her new track below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: