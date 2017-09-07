Winning! Yvonne Orji Lands Role In A Kevin Hart Film

Insecure‘swill be making her big screen debut with two of the hottest comedians in the game right now. According to Deadline.com , Orji has just joined the cast of Night School, a comedy staringand. The film will be led by Girls Trip director,

Night School will follow a group of misfits who must attend adult classes in hopes of passing the GED exam. The script was written by Keviin Hartt, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, and Matt Kellard, with some additional work by Nick Stoller.

Hart will also serve as a producer via his Hartbeat Productions. Super successful producer Will Packer is also behind the project via his Will Packer Productions company. Night School is set to hit theaters on September 28, 2018. Congrats to Yvonne for landing her first major role since blowing up in Insecure!

