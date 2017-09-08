Gospel Star & Radio Host Erica Campbell Stops By To Give The Fam Vitamin

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Normally you would get your daily dose of The Fam Vitamin from DJ Quicksilva around 9:50am on The Fam In The Morning. Today we have a special dose for you as Gospel Music star & host of Get Up! Morning’s, Erica Campbell stopped by to give us our Vitamin. Enjoy!

