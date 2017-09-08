NYFWNoir: Makeup Slayage Queen Pat McGrath Lands In NYC To Host Voguing Ball

It was fabulous and crazy for all the right reasons – beauty guru Pat McGrath invaded New York in Mothership fashion to kick off New York Fashion Week. On hand to celebrate were Naomi Campbell, Teyana Taylor and Cardi B. It was a house full of melanin beauty!
Modeling legend Naomi Campbell daunted a pair of sexy black leggings accented with see through lace. She paired the leggings with a classy black blazer and a matching lace top.
Teyana Taylor arrived on the scene showing off her new blonde look while wearing a black leather bra and matching skirt, displaying her killer abs.For footwear, she wore a sexy pair of shiny leather thigh high boots.
Bodak Yellow artist Cardi B was also on hand for the celebration, wearing a floor length sparkling gown in all black, with a plunging v-line. Her bling game was on point with a pair of sparkling earrings that lit up the room.
The three ladies were on hand with other celebs for a judging contest during the event on who slayed the catwalk best during the night’s festivities.
In addition to NYFW, Pat is celebrating the launch of her new line, “Unlimited“, from her Pat McGrath Labs company. It looks like she invited the right people to help her celebrate!
We’ll be on the lookout to see what else she has in store as NYFW kicks off!
