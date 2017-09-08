Janet Jackson Kicks Off Tour With A Sturdy Milly Rock & A Little Cardi B

Janet Jackson and her six-pack are back like they never left. After taking some time off for mommy duties, Janet started her “State Of The World” tour, earlier this week, and kicked things off with a bang.

Janet hit a sturdy milly rock during last night’s tour stop in Lafayette, Louisiana and even danced to Cardi B’s infectious hit Bodak Yellow.

Check out clips from the show, below:

Hold up Roommates!! We've got to hit y'all with another clip of #JanetJackson on her #StateOfTheWorld tour! She hit a #millyrock right quick, yassss!! Via: @janetslegacymatters A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 8, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

Ayeeeeeee💃🏽 #JanetJackson is BACK, and looking great!! She started dancing to #CardiB's #BodakYellow last night and the crowd went wild 🙌🏾😆 The BBW dancer in the back was NOT playing no games ☝🏾😩❤️ #TeaTENDERS via @iny80 A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on Sep 8, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

