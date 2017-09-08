News & Gossip
Janet Jackson Kicks Off Tour With A Sturdy Milly Rock & A Little Cardi B

Staff
JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY

Source: Eric Robert / Getty


Janet Jackson and her six-pack are back like they never left. After taking some time off for mommy duties, Janet started her “State Of The World” tour, earlier this week, and kicked things off with a bang.

Janet hit a sturdy milly rock during last night’s tour stop in Lafayette, Louisiana and even danced to Cardi B’s infectious hit Bodak Yellow.

Check out clips from the show, below:

